Tanzania: Taxes Pose Big Challenge to Investors, Says TCCIA

Mbeya — The Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA) in Mbeya Region says some taxes are among the causes that discourage investors from investing and promoting businesses in the region.

TCCIA Regional Coordinator Emily Malinza said this yesterday during TCCIA's regional general meeting that took place at the Youth Centre.

Mr Malinza noted that some taxes were a big challenge discouraging investors willing to invest in the region.

"We, as TCCIA in Mbeya Region, want investors to come and invest in various sectors of the economy not only in Mbeya Region, but also in the country in general. There are complaints about some taxes. This is true because we conducted an in-depth research that showed it was a perennial problem facing them," said Mr Malinza.

He said they planned to meet the relevant authorities so that they could present their research findings and hold talks with a view to advising the government to form only one organ with the duty of collecting tax unlike now as every department had its own procedures of demanding and collecting tax.

Earlier, participants, who were mainly traders in the region, said none of them refused to pay tax as they were aware that it was the backbone of any nation in terms of having a strong tax base, but they were complaining about too many taxes imposed on them.

A businesswoman running a sunflower oil processing plant in Mbalizi, Ms Bahati Nkubilo, was of the opinion that the government should form only one organ to collect tax.

Another trader, Mr Leornad Nyirenda, from the city, said many of them had no big area to carry out their small-scale industry activities, a situation that slowed that the government's goal of attaining industrialisation.

He appealed to the government, as it was looking at the issue of taxes, to create a good environment for entrepreneurs by allocating areas to them to establish their own industries unlike now they were carrying out their activities in residential areas.

Mbeya is one of Tanzania's regions with the investment potential because of its favourable climate and the fact that it borders Malawi.