12 October 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Multichoice Marks 20 Years of Operations in Tanzania

Tagged:

Related Topics

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — MultiChoice Tanzania, the provider of pay TV service through its DSTV, is marking 20 years of operating in the country saying its business was not affected by entrance of other service providers after the digital migration.

The company was the first to introduce the digital television in the country but later was joined by other providers especially when Tanzania switched off the analogue system in 2015.

"We are very happy with the competition and it did not affect our market in anyway," said the company's operations manager Mr Baraka Shelukindo.

Tanzania

Mt Kilimanjaro Gets Award for Continent's Top Tourist Attraction

Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest peak, has scooped the 2017 'Africa's Leading Tourist Attraction' title in the recent… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.