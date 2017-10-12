Tanzania: Multichoice Marks 20 Years of Operations in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam — MultiChoice Tanzania, the provider of pay TV service through its DSTV, is marking 20 years of operating in the country saying its business was not affected by entrance of other service providers after the digital migration.

The company was the first to introduce the digital television in the country but later was joined by other providers especially when Tanzania switched off the analogue system in 2015.

"We are very happy with the competition and it did not affect our market in anyway," said the company's operations manager Mr Baraka Shelukindo.