11 October 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Undertakes State Visit to Democratic Republic of Congo, 15 Oct

President Zuma to undertake Working Visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo

President Jacob Zuma will visit Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on 15 October 2017, in his capacity as chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The President will hold discussions with President Joseph Kabila Kabange on the issues of peace and security in the Great Lakes region, particularly the situation in the DRC.

SADC is committed to assist the Government and the people of the DRC to achieve sustainable peace, security and stability.

President Zuma will be accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

