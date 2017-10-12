Kenya: Expect More Rain in Coming Days, Met Dept Tells Nairobians

The Kenya Meteorological Department has told Nairobi residents to brace for more rains in the next two days.

This comes after Nairobi on Wednesday evening experienced a heavy downpour after sunny intervals for the better part of the day.

The evening shower started minutes after 4pm and went on unabated with residents who had not carried any protective clothes or umbrellas left to rue their bad luck.

Many had to wait in their offices for the rain to subside before leaving for their respective homes.

"I did not carry any warm cloth or an umbrella because when I woke up the sun was already up," said Jacinta Koki.

But the warning of the abrupt rain had been on the wall before the impromptu deluge.

WEATHER FORECAST

According to the latest seven-day weather forecast by the meteorological department released on Monday and covering between October 10 and October 16, Nairobi region was set to receive rainfall over several places between Thursday and Friday.

Nairobi is part of the Central Highlands region which covers counties of Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi that the forecast had said was expected to experience showers over few places in the afternoon from Wednesday to the end of the forecast period.

"Afternoon showers over few places are expected from Wednesday to the end of the forecast period. Thursday and Friday are, however, expected to receive rainfall over several places," read the latest forecast in part.

The forecast also said that the region was also expected to have cloudy mornings giving way to sunny intervals and showers in the afternoon with the region also expected to have temperatures ranging between 15 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman also said that highlands to the west and east of the Rift Valley, and the northwest parts of the country were expected to receive rainfall over the next five days, despite most parts of the country remaining dry.