11 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: President Calls for Unity and Cooperation

Tagged:

Related Topics

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo has been keenly following the concerns of the leaders of the federal member states, and in effect underscores the need for closer cooperation between the Federal Government and the Federal Members States to achieve the hope of peace and prosperity for our country.

"I want to remind you all that we must acknowledge that our country is on the path of recovery, and the only way we can achieve full recovery is through cooperation. We must therefore all strive for the greater good of this country and be true to the oath that we all took to put the country first."

President Farmajo acknowledges that in a nascent federal system, there would be challenges and that must always be solved amicably through dialogue while remaining faithful to the constitution.

The president remains confident that all concerns will be resolved, and that leaders would remain true to the pledge of putting the interest of our country before anything else.

Somalia

Musician Kept from U.S. Internship Blames Trump

The Somali musician Hassan-Nour Sayid — known by his stage name, Aar Maanta — and his band, the Urban… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.