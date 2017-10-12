Sudan: Minister of Minerals Chairs General Policies Committee Meeting

Khartoum — Minister of Minerals, Prof, Hashem Ali Salem chaired, Wednesday, at the Council of Ministers, the meeting of the General Policies Committee emanated from the Higher Committee assigned to follow up implementation of the National Dialogue outcomes.

The meeting reviewed, among other issues, the recommendations concerning the Economic Development Sector which amounted to 186 recommendation.

The 186 recommendations aimed at improvement of living condition , organization of national economy and attracting investments.