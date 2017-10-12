Sudan: Foreign Minister Receives Written Message From His Spanish Counterpart

It's remarkable how quickly the tables have turned in the Sudans. Just a few years ago the infant state of South Sudan… Read more »

Khartoum — The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour, on Wednesday received a written message from his counterpart Alfonso Dastis Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain, in response to a message Ghandour dispatched to condole the Spanish government and people on the victims of the terrorists attack that was perpetrated recently on the towns of Barcelona and Cambrils.

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.