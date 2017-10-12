Sudan: Prof. Ghandour Meets Egyptian External Relations Council Delegation

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour rceived Wednesday at his office the visiting delegation of the Egyptian External Relations Council, in the presence of representatives of Sudanese Council for External Relations.

The meeting discussed means for strengthening the bilateral economic and political relations.

The minister has explained the importance of the people's dimension in the Sudanese - Egyptian relations, lauding the efforts being exerted by the two sides to enhance them further.

The minister underlined that Halayeb Issue deserves to be settled either, by dialogue or international arbitration.

He also tackled the principles and directives of Sudan foreign policy.