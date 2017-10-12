11 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Arab League Appreciates Sudan's Role in Supporting Standardization and Consumer Protection

Khartoum — The Secretary General of the Arab League Organization, Ahmed Abu al-Gheit, has appreciated the Republic of the Sudan's role in the support of the Arab joint work, particularly in the economic field.

In a telegram message he sent to the Sudan's government, Abu al-Gheit lauded the initiative of the Sudanese Organization for Standardization and Metrology for hosting the Arab forum for Standardization and Consumers Protection, describing the event as an important one, asserting readiness of the ALO to provide the needed technical support to make the forum successfully reach the spired outcomes in boosting the mechanisms of joint Arabic work in field of protection of consumers.

He noted that the ALO is keen to address the opening session of the form, therefore it has assigned Dr. Kamal Hassan Ali, the Deputy Secretary General of the organization's economic sector, to address the session on behalf of the ALO Secretary General.

