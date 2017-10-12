11 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Deputy Permanent Representative in Geneva Delivers Sudan's Statement to Conference of International Investments Agreements

Khartoum — The Deputy of the Sudan's Permanent Representative in Geneva, Ambassador Kamal Jubara, has delivered the Sudan's statement to the conference of the international investment agreements currently holding session in Geneva during the period 9-11 of current October.

He has extended thanks to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) for efforts of organizing the conference that allows countries to deliberate on the promotion of the old investment's agreements in advantage of the developing countries in realization of the goals of the sustainable development of 2030.

He praised the (UNCTAD) for providing the technological support to the developing countries, including the Sudan, especially in the revision of the investment policies.

opportunities, especially after the lifting of the economic sanctions, pledging to the UNCTAD to assist the Sudan in the conduction of a study on the old investment agreements to comply with its developmental needs, guarantee new agreements that consider the interests of the two parties with the state's preservation to its right, and to reduce reasons for recourse to international institutions in resolving disputes over investment.

It is worth noting that the UNCTAD is the focal point for global investment and publishes an annual report on the state of investment in the world.

It hosts an expert meeting every year on investment, focusing in this year on the need to reform investment agreements to achieve the goals of sustainable development.

