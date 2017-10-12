11 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Permanent Representative of Sudan to Geneva Meets Secretary General of UNCTAD

Khartoum — The Sudan's permanent representative in Geneva, dr. Moustafa Osman Ismail, met Wednesday, the secretary general of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Mr. Ketuy, and discussed with him the organization of an investment conference for presenting the opportunities of investment in Sudan, with the wide participation of the relevant organization, companies and the financing institutions.

On the other hand, ambassador Moustafa, has briefed the (UNCTAD) secretary general on his visit to Addis Ababa to participate in the preparatory meetings of the African European summit scheduled to be held in Cote d'Ivoire during the period 29-30 of next month.

Mr. Ketuy, has thanked the efforts of the Sudan's representative in Geneva for coordinating work of the African group on the issues of UNCTAD in Geneva, indicating that the lifting of the economic sanctions will provide good opportunity to the Sudan to get involved in the world economy, welcoming the proposed investment conference, promising to direct the relevant administration of the organization to coordinate with the Sudan.

He emphasized that he would direct the Virtual University of UNCTAD; and the Accession Section to provide all possible assistance to Sudan.

He noted that he would consider sending a technical team to support the African Union in negotiating an agreement on partnership with the European Union within the framework of the renewal of the Cotonou Agreement.

