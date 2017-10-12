11 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Chief of Joint Staff Arrives Red Sea to Attend Closing Activities of Naval Drill 'Coasts Fire'

Khartoum, Oct.11(SUNA)-The Chief of Joint Staff, Gen. Emad-Eddin Adawi accompanied by a number of commanders of the Armed Forces , arrived Wednesday in Port Sudan, capital of the Red Sea State, to attend closing activities of the naval exercise "Coasts Fire" in addition to other activities.

He was received at Port Sudan Airport by Governor of the Red Sea State, Ali Ahmed Hamid , members of the State government and commanders of military units in Red Sea.

