11 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Assistant of the President Informed On Performance of Student Support Fund

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud met in the Republican Palace, Wednesday , with the Secretary-General of the National Student Support Fund, Professor Mohamed Abdalal Al-Nagarabi.

Pro. Al-Nagarabi said in press statements that he briefed the Assistant of the President on Fund performance and the ongoing arrangements for housing the new students of the high education institutions.

He added the meeting discussed ho w the Fund could support the general education and technical and technological education.

