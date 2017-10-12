11 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ethiopia Congratulates Sudan On Revocation of Economic Sanctions

Khartoum — The Ethiopian Prime Minister, Haile Mariam Desalign, on Wednesday phoned President Omar Bashir, to congratulate him and the Sudanese people, on the revocation of the economic sanctions.

Prime Minister, Desalign, phoned President Bashir to equally express his hope that this would help boost the development efforts and be an impetus for the peace process in the Sudan as led by the government of the Sudan.

Bashir on his part thanked the Ethiopian prime minister, government and people, for their support and backing to the Sudan and the role played by Ethiopia that contributed to the revocation of the economic sanctions.

