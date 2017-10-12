Sudan: FVP Affirms State Commitment to Fund Second Phase of Damazin Water Project

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and Natioanl Prime Minister , Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh , has underlined the State commitment to fund the second phase of Damazin 60km-long Water Project in Blue Nile State.

The First Vice-President was informed during meeting with Governor of Blue Nile State, Hussein Yassin Hamad, in the Republican Palace, Wednesday, on overall situations in Blue Nile.

The Governor said in press statements that the meeting reviewed arrangements made by State for visit of the President of the Republic to the State at the end of current month to inaugurate a number of development and service projects.