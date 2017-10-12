Sudan: Foreign Minister - Ceasefire Is a Real Opportunity for the Rebels to Join the Peace Process

Khartoum — The Sudan on Wednesday reaffirmed that the government decision to extend the ceasefire is a real opportunity for the rebel to lay down their arms and join the peace process, referring to the wide reception for the presidential decree renewing the ceasefire.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour, told the Sudan news agency that the decision was an important step providing the rebel with an opportunity while they are convening a conference at present, to review their peace and war agenda in their homeland.

"We as government we believe that dialogue is the only way out for resolving problems and it is an opportunity to be grappled for reaching a stable and secure Sudan where the people live in peace, security and development, and provision of their basic needs," the minister said in the interview with the Sudan news agency SUNA.

The interview is published in full in the interview page at SUNA website.