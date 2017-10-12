11 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Foreign Minister - Ceasefire Is a Real Opportunity for the Rebels to Join the Peace Process

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Sudan on Wednesday reaffirmed that the government decision to extend the ceasefire is a real opportunity for the rebel to lay down their arms and join the peace process, referring to the wide reception for the presidential decree renewing the ceasefire.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour, told the Sudan news agency that the decision was an important step providing the rebel with an opportunity while they are convening a conference at present, to review their peace and war agenda in their homeland.

"We as government we believe that dialogue is the only way out for resolving problems and it is an opportunity to be grappled for reaching a stable and secure Sudan where the people live in peace, security and development, and provision of their basic needs," the minister said in the interview with the Sudan news agency SUNA.

The interview is published in full in the interview page at SUNA website.

Sudan

CBOs Announces Commencement of Flow of Financial Transfers to Sudan From Abroad

The Central Bank of Sudan(SBOS) has announced beginning of flow of banking transfers to Sudan in US dollars via the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.