Khartoum — President of thse Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir received in the Republican Palace, Wednesday, a delegation of Gulf Union for Sustainable Development led by the Union's Chairman of Board of Directors, Dr Abdul-Mhsin Al-Mugdad.

Dr Al-Mugdad congratulated in press statements people of Sudan on revocation of sanctions.

He hailed the President's initiatives regarding national dialogue, collection of firearms process and Sudan supportive stance to Gulf countries.