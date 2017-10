Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer AL-Basher received, Wednesday, telephone call from the Ethiopian Premier, Haile Mariam Desalegn congratulating him and the Sudanese people on revocation of the US sanctions imposed on Sudan.

The Ethiopian Premier expressed hope that the move will contribute to pushing forward peace and development process led by the government.

Meanwhile, Al-Basher thanked Desalgen for supporting Sudan and the Ethiopian efforts in lifting the sanctions.