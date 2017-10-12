Kenya: House Approves Repeat Election Budget Amid Crisis

The National Assembly has approved a Sh47.6 billion supplementary budget to fund key programmes, including fresh presidential election.

The passing of the estimates on Wednesday saw the Kenya's development budget for 2017/18 reduced by Sh24.9 billion as recurrent expenditure shot up by Sh63.5 billion.

This also saw the budget for the current financial year increase by Sh38.6 billion.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission was allocated Sh12 billion to prepare for fresh presidential election, including buying of materials.

MPs also nodded to a Sh25-billion allocation for free secondary education that starts January 2018.

Although Nasa leader Raila Odinga pulled out of the fresh presidential race, plunging the country into a legal crisis, Kipkelion East MP Mr Joseph Limo, who chaired a special committee that processed the supplementary budget, said preparations must go on.

"We have not received any indication from IEBC that there will be no election. The election will go on as scheduled and the money stands allocated," Mr Limo said.

The government will also spend Sh6.5 billion on Inua Jamii, a social protection plan for people above 70 years and Sh2 billion to settle Kenyans uprooted from their homes during the 2007/08 post-poll chaos.

The Sh4.2 billion allocated for Africa Nations Championships was, however, withdrawn after the Confederation of African Football stripped Kenya of hosting rights for lack of up-to-standard infrastructure.

The passage of the estimates saw reorganisation in the budgetary allocations for various government agencies.

Although the National Treasury had targeted to reduce the Sh36 billion allocated to Parliament by Sh9.2 billion, the Parliamentary Service Commission put up a spirited fight.

The committee would scale down the figure by Sh3.5 billion.

