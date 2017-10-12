12 October 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Niger State - in One Fell Swoop, Governor Bello Sacks 15 Commissioners

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Abubakar Sani Bello Twitter
Abubakar Sani Bello, Niger State Governor (file photo).
By Abu Nmodu

Minna — Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, yesterday sacked 15 out of his 18 commissioners in a major cabinet shakeup, leaving only three.

It was like a bolt from the blue, as the governor took many people by surprise when he announced the dissolution of the State Executive Council at the weekly council meeting.

Bello was said to have gone about the normal procedure at the council meeting before striking suddenly by informing the commissioners of their sack and directing them to hand over their respective ministries to their permanent secretaries.

The governor, however, announced to the council that he was retaining the three commissioners he appointed two months ago.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Malam Jibrin Baba Ndace, noted that the governor announced the dissolution of his cabinet after the Weekly Executive Council Meeting in Minna.

According to the statement, Governor Bello, however, retained the three newly appointed commissioners in the Ministries of Tourism and Culture, Mineral Resources, and Livestock and Fishery.

The three commissioners who retained their jobs are Daniel Sunday kolo (Tourism and Culture), Muhammed Mudi (Solid Mineral) and Haruna Shehu (Livestock and Fishery).

The statement further noted that the weekly Executive Council meeting has been suspended until a new cabinet is put in place.

Ndace added that the governor who thanked the former members of his cabinet for their contributions, support and commitment to the actualization of his restoration agenda wished them success in their future endeavours.

Nigeria

More U.S. Backing 'Forthcoming' for Buhari's Drives Against Corruption & Boko Haram – New Ambassador

The Nigerian embassy in Washington, DC - arguably one of the country's key diplomatic outposts - has an ambassador at… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.