11 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Camps Bay Fire Fanned By Strong Westerly Winds

A wildfire on mountain slopes near the 12 Apostles Hotel in Camps Bay on Wednesday afternoon was fanned by a strong westerly wind, the City of Cape Town said.

Spokesperson Edward Bosch, however, said that no residential properties were in danger.

A helicopter has been requested from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to assist with water bombing as the area was mostly inaccessible to fire-fighters, he said.

"Thirty fire fighters and four fire engines are at the scene to protect residential properties."

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

Camps Bay on fire #Bakhoven #12Apostles Saw fire engines en route! #southeaster #CapeTownDoctor pic.twitter.com/F3w4RoEBE3-- Russell Shapiro (@RussellShapiro) October 11, 2017

Update: Fire as seen from Theresa Ave #CampsBay #CapeTown #Fire @CityofCT pic.twitter.com/mrhG6i0mDJ-- Melina Michaletos (@MoreMelina) October 11, 2017

Sorry, I don't know. Loads of sirens and smoke. pic.twitter.com/1PWevDpdVk-- Camps Bay Apartments (@elizesewell) October 11, 2017

#fire in #CapeTown near #campsbay is getting bigger pic.twitter.com/ghvL1oNmYD-- Florent Grandjean (@mrflo) October 11, 2017

The Twelve Apostles are burning...#CampsBay #CapeTown #VictoriaRoad #WildFire pic.twitter.com/xMBxmFDtGz-- S L G S (@SoniaLuisaGS) October 11, 2017

Hope the wind direction doesn't change ???? #12ApostlesFire #campsbayfire #capetown #campsbay @vwsfires #wildfire pic.twitter.com/D8yOzp3JDk-- unicornsarerealyo (@scherithaaa) October 11, 2017

