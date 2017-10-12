Morocco: "Anniversary" edition of the MEDays 2017 Forum: « From defiance to challenges: the era of major upheavals » 08th-11th November, Tangier

Rabat, 11th October 2017- Held under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, the Amadeus Institute organizes the 10th edition of the international MEDays Forum in Tangier from the 8th to the 11th of November under the general theme « From defiance to challenges: the era of upheavals »

The MEDays 2017 will welcome as in previous years experts and leading world personalities. Next November, more than 3000 participants and 150 high-level speakers will be participating, including several former Heads of states and government representatives, Ministers, political decision-makers, business leaders, academics as well as civil society and media representatives.

The new economic power of Africa, sustainable development priorities, and the current geopolitical world order, will be at the heart of the MEDays 2017 Forum.

On the business side, the panels will focus on BRIC-Africa relations, Africa's investment and infrastructures development, and the role of women entrepreneurs and startups to boost innovation and growth in the continent.

Sessions dedicated to sustainable development will examine among others world energy policy and social topics such as sustainable smart cities as well as the health sector and education system in Africa. As for the geopolitical discussions, they will be focused on the present crisis in North Korea, relations between the United States and the Islamic world in the era of President Trump, cyber-war and transnational threats as well as the European Union challenges due to Brexit.

Finally, the MEDays 2017 will look at national and regional concerns such as the sessions dedicated to Morocco's membership to ECOWAS and the African Union, challenges of the energy independence in western Africa, or the Morocco brand as well.

The Amadeus Institute is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the MEDays Forum this year which marks a significant step for its Founder Brahim Fassi Fihri: "The MEDays created in 2008 with the primary objective to establish, among the leading international conferences, a Moroccan Forum focused on Southern countries' concerns, will celebrate in 2017, its "anniversary" edition and we are proud we could offer to the the South its platform for discussions, exchanges and cooperation in Africa."

In this 10th edition, the operational component will be further strengthened with the MEDays initiatives, workshops conducted by decision makers, opinion leaders and economic operators around two major themes: renewal of the Euro-African dialogue and health sector priorities in Africa, which will result in recommendations and propositions of collaboration.

Also in order for the MEDays Forum to continue the debate all year round, the Forum's blog was launched in preparation of the 10th edition of the MEDays Forum. This digital platform brings the MEDays community of experts and decision-makers together to provide their analysis and points of view on topics that will be developed during the Forum and will make it possible to continue the discussions and proposals after Tangier, thus, creating a common thread between different editions.