Nigeria: NYSC Takes Healthcare Services to Abia Rural Dwellers

Umuahia — The Abia secretariat of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has commenced the implementation of the health initiative for rural dwellers (HIRD) programme aimed at providing free medical services to those living in the rural areas.

At Isuikwuato local government where the medical outreach berthed last week people of the area with various health issues got the opportunity of receiving medical attention from corps medical personnel drawn from the Health Campaign Community Development Service Group.

A statement signed by the public relations officer of NYSC-Abia state, Omaka Onu Nnachi , said that 110 people from Isuikwuato benefitted from the medical outreach.

The NYSC state coordinator, Mrs. Francesca Ifon explained that HIRD programme was targeted at rural dwellers in need of health care services, adding that the medical services was rendered free at no cost for the beneficiaries.

She expressed appreciation to the management of Isuikwuato local government for hosting the health outreach programme and lauded the Health CDS Group for giving back to the society.

The state director said that the turnout of people for the HIRD programme was impressive and has encouraged the NYSC in Abia to take the programme to other local governments in the state. Aside from Isuikwuato other local governments that have been covered include Arochukwu, Ohafia and Obingwa.

In his remarks the chairman of Isuikwuato local government, Hon Nnamdi Udueze, who was represented by the head of personnel mangement, Mr. Ikpo Ochokwu, commended NYSC for attending to the health needs of the people. He promised to continue collaborating with the scheme to enable it deliver its aims and objectives.

It was gathered that the HIRD programme was initiated by the director general of NYSC, Brigadier General Suleiman Kazaure. He was said to have issued directive to all state secretariats of NYSC to implement the programme across the local governments in their respective areas of jurisdiction.