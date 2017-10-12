Angolans to Participate in World Youth Festival

Luanda — The contribution of Angola to the pacification of the African continent, having as basis the famous battle of Cuito Cuanavale, will be presented by the ruling party's youth wing (JMPLA) at the World Youth Festival, set to happen this year on 14-22 October in Sochi City, Russia.

Speaking to the press this Wednesday, the national first secretary of the JMPLA, Sérgio Luther Rescova, who heads the Angolan delegation to the event, said that the contribution of Angola to the pacification of Africa will be presented in the festival because it arouses national interest.

The JMPLA delegation that is scheduled to leave on Wednesday has the goal to promote the image of Angola abroad, chiefly the current development process, with highlight on the successful holding of the last 23 August polls, Sérgio Rescova explained.

"During the festival we'll pay homage to the former president José Eduardo dos Santos for his contribution to the country, in his capacity as Head of State, with highlight on the conquest of definitive peace and unification of Angolans", he revealed.

This is the biggest world youth gathering and it is to be attended by about 20,000 students from over 150 countries.

The event is organised by the World Federation of Democratic Youth (WFDY).

The programme of the event includes debate panels, discussion forums, lectures and scientific conferences.