11 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola - Head of State Works in Huambo Province

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, on Wednesday morning left for the central Huambo Province, where he is to officially open the 2017/2018 National Agricultural Campaign, a ceremony that is to take place in Cachiungo Municipality.

At Luanda's 4 de Fevereiro Airport, the Head of State was bid farewell by the Vice President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, government officials and aides.

Data from the Ministry of Agriculture show that Angola has about 35 million hectares of land available for cultivation.

