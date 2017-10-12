Regional editions of Miss Malawi come to a close weekend at Sunbird Mount Soche in Blantyre where girls will battle to represent the Southern Region in the national finals after successful scouting missions in the Central and Northern regions, organisers have said.

Miss Malawi pageant spokesperson Africano Phiri said "expectations are high" as they picked four princesses to represent the Northern Region.

Phiri said they are "satisfied" with girls who turned up for the Northern Region auditions and the level of competition.

Miss Malawi pageantry rebranded last year after years of hibernation as the event is now under management of two media giants--Nation Publications Limited (NPL) and Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS).

Phiri said Miss Malawi beauty pageant expect to have more partners, sponsors and prizes this year's edition.

The pageant is held under the theme Managing Overpopulation and Cecilia Khofi is the reigning Miss Malawi.

The idea is to use modelling as a professional vehicle to managing the country's soaring population estimated at 17 million.