12 October 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Miss Malawi Search Goes South This Weekend - 4 Picked From North

Tagged:

Related Topics

Regional editions of Miss Malawi come to a close weekend at Sunbird Mount Soche in Blantyre where girls will battle to represent the Southern Region in the national finals after successful scouting missions in the Central and Northern regions, organisers have said.

Miss Malawi pageant spokesperson Africano Phiri said "expectations are high" as they picked four princesses to represent the Northern Region.

Phiri said they are "satisfied" with girls who turned up for the Northern Region auditions and the level of competition.

Miss Malawi pageantry rebranded last year after years of hibernation as the event is now under management of two media giants--Nation Publications Limited (NPL) and Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS).

Phiri said Miss Malawi beauty pageant expect to have more partners, sponsors and prizes this year's edition.

The pageant is held under the theme Managing Overpopulation and Cecilia Khofi is the reigning Miss Malawi.

The idea is to use modelling as a professional vehicle to managing the country's soaring population estimated at 17 million.

Malawi

Egyptian Envoy Visits Media Houses

Egyptian Ambassador to Malawi, Maher El- Adawy, has embarked o n a tour to the country's media houses, which has seen… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.