Central African Republic: New Allegation of Sexual Abuse Surfaces At UN Mission

Photo: Amnesty

Eyewitnesses told Amnesty International about the recent atrocities in Basse-Kotto.

United Nations Spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said Wednesday that the UN Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) reported it had received an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor that took place in Bambari by UN peacekeepers.

"The alleged victim was immediately referred to our humanitarian partners on the ground for appropriate medical and psychological assistance," said the Spokesman, adding that the UN Office of Internal Oversight Services has carried out a verification of information inquiry and preserved evidence, which will lead to the matter being referred to the Member State for further investigation and action.

Last month, during a high-level event on the margins of the UN General Assembly's annual general debate, Secretary-General António Guterres announced the appointment of Jane Connors as the first-ever UN Victims' Right Advocate, who, he said would develop system-wide mechanisms and policies to promote reliable gender- and child-sensitive processes for victims and witnesses to file complaints.

He also announced the creation of a 'Circle of Leadership' for Heads of State and Government to demonstrate resolve and commitment at the highest political level to eradicate sexual exploitation and abuse.