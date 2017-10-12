11 October 2017

UN News Service

Central African Republic: New Allegation of Sexual Abuse Surfaces At UN Mission

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Amnesty
Eyewitnesses told Amnesty International about the recent atrocities in Basse-Kotto.

United Nations Spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said Wednesday that the UN Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) reported it had received an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor that took place in Bambari by UN peacekeepers.

"The alleged victim was immediately referred to our humanitarian partners on the ground for appropriate medical and psychological assistance," said the Spokesman, adding that the UN Office of Internal Oversight Services has carried out a verification of information inquiry and preserved evidence, which will lead to the matter being referred to the Member State for further investigation and action.

Last month, during a high-level event on the margins of the UN General Assembly's annual general debate, Secretary-General António Guterres announced the appointment of Jane Connors as the first-ever UN Victims' Right Advocate, who, he said would develop system-wide mechanisms and policies to promote reliable gender- and child-sensitive processes for victims and witnesses to file complaints.

He also announced the creation of a 'Circle of Leadership' for Heads of State and Government to demonstrate resolve and commitment at the highest political level to eradicate sexual exploitation and abuse.

Central African Republic

UN Publishes Pioneering Study on Gap Between Rich and Poor

The widest gaps in income between the rich and the poor in Africa are to be found in five southern African nations, as… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.