12 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Govt Bans Demos in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu CBDs

By Jeremiah Wakaya

Nairobi — The government has banned demonstrations within the Central Business Districts in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu following the destruction of property that has been witnessed recently.

Speaking during a press conference at Harambee House, Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi said the city centres will be a no-go zone and action will be taken against anyone who acts contrary to this directive.

He stated that it is the responsibility of the organisers to ensure demonstrations are peaceful.

He further instructed anyone whose property was destroyed to report to police to facilitate the prosecution of NASA Executive Director Norman Magaya following Wednesday’s looting and destruction of property during the coalition’s protests.

