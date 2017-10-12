11 October 2017

Malawi: Four Nabbed for Selling Government School Learning Materials

By Elijah Phimbi

Malawi Police in Lilongwe have arrested and are keeping in custody four men who were caught selling Primary School Learner's and Teacher's Guide Books at Mwayi Private Primary School Located at Area 50 in Lilongwe.

According to Police, the books which are not supposed to be sold since they are government property were about 712 in total.

The arrest was made on Monday 9th October 2017 following a tip from well wishers.

"The Books are Government Learner's and Teacher's Guides which are not supposed to be sold. A Team of our Officers led by Criminal Investigations Officer (C.I.D.O) Inspector Gift Mwahera raided the

school after a tip from well wishers and caught the four red handed selling the books" said Kanengo Police PRO Sub-Inspector Labani Makalani.

He identified the four as Thapera Kamwendo (47), Thoko Sewelo (32), Innocent Banda (30) and Saulo Kanyoza (35).

"They will appear before court soon to answer charges of being found in possession of property suspected to have been stollen" said Makalani adding that investigations are still underway.

