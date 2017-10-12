Malawi National Examination Board Releases 2017 MSCE Results - Increase in Pass Rate

The Malawi National Examination Board (Maneb), in conjunction with the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, has released the 2017 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examination results.

The examination body, while indicating that it has withhold results for 1979 candidates, did not disclose the number of disqualified candidates.

"Candidates have been disqualified in the examination for contravening MANEB regulations. The letter 'X' appears against the names of such candidates on the pass/fail list," said Secretary for Education, Science and Technology, Ken Ndala.

While those who wrote without following proper entry procedures have not been graded and their results do not appear on the pass or fail list.

This year the country has registered a 61.66 percent pass rate, almost 7 percent higher than last year which was 55.2 percent.

Out of 136,247 candidates, who sat for this examination in at least six subjects including, 84,009 candidates have qualified for the award of the Malawi School Certificate of Education, representing a 61.66 percent pass rate.

Out of 62,441 female candidate who wrote the examination, 34,837 candidates have qualified for the Malawi School Certificate, representing a 55.79 percent pass rate.

Out of 73,806 male candidates who wrote the examination, 49,172 candidates will be awarded with certificates, representing 66.62 percent pass rate.

Out of the 80,318 who sat as internal candidates, 51,770 candidates have qualified for the award of certificates, representing 64.46 percent pass rate.

Out of 22,937 external candidates, 13,327 candidates, 13,327 have qualified for the award of the certificates, representing 58.10 percent pass rate.

Of the 32,992 open candidates, 18,912 will be awarded certificates, 57.32 percent pass rate.

There were 415 special needs education candidates and 227 have passed, representing 54.70 percent pass rate.

In this category, 214 were female and 107 have passed, representing 50 percent pass rate while 207 were make and 120 have passed, representing 59.70 pass rate.

This year, there was an increase in number of candidates who sat for the examinations comparing to last year that had 136,296 candidates.

For the past four years, the MSCEexams have been recording a successive increase in pass rate. In 2013 MSCE pass rate was 52.48 percent while in 2014 was 54.8 percent.