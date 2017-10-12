Somalia: Galmudug Forces Capture Suspect Over Killing Civilian in Galkayo

The security forces of Somalia's central semi-autonomous region of Galmudug have detained a suspect in connection with a civilian killing in Galkayo city on Thursday.

A security official told Radio Shabelle that the suspect is in custody for questioning over the murder of a young man in the volatile city on Wednesday.

The official who spoke on condition of anonymity added that Galmudug state forces are on a mission to beef up the city's overall security, in collaboration with Puntland troops.

Galkayo has been hit by deadly clashes between Galmudug and Puntland forces in the past for the city's control.