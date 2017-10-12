Angola: Universities Should Promote Indigenous Languages

Luanda — The universities should promote the recognition of indigenous languages, as a way to enhance the cultural identity of the peoples of each region, said Wednesday in Luanda, university professor Pedro Miguel.

Pedro Miguel, who was speaking during a lecture on "The University's role in the promotion of Bantu philosophy", said that the promotion of African philosophy should be to recognize its existence and trying, in a methodological way, to make a detailed study on the contours and the fundamentals and how the African interprets the phenomena of the world, how he / she is able to solve problems and how they relate to those around him / her.

According to the professor, it is only possible to promote the Bantu philosophy if the language spoken by the Africans is recognized, because the thought happens through a language.

In her turn philosopher Mambu Teresa Muanza said that the African Bantu anthology is at the same time a vehicle in the transmission of cultural values.

The expert emphasizes the need to value and reveal the Bantu anthology, making available to the market and science so that it can be used.