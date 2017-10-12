11 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Coach Worried About BIC Basket Draw Delay

Luanda — The delay in holding the draw for the national senior men's basketball championship and the consequent release of the game schedule were concerns presented Wednesday in Luanda by 1º de Agosto coach Paulo Macedo, as it hinders the planning of the club.

According to the military team coach who was speaking to Angop about the preparation of his team for the present season, it is known that the start of the race is initially scheduled for the 20th October, but the fact that so far they do not know with which teams will play the first phase of the BIC basket has disrupted the process of planning the team.

To him, it was good that the draw and the respective schedule of play were known to all participants one month in advance, to allow each group to work on what their opponents are, so this delay from FAB is not good for this sport modality.

