South Africa: Suspect in Mariannhill Family Massacre Shot Dead During Arrest Attempt

A man suspected to have been involved in the Mariannhill massacre was shot dead in Umbumbulu on Wednesday while police tried to arrest him, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Thursday.

"When the police attempted to apprehend the suspects, it is alleged that they opened fire at police officers who also responded," said Captain Nqobile Gwala.

"One suspect was fatally wounded whilst the second managed to escape during the shootout."

Five relatives aged between 19 and 24 were shot in the Nteke area of Mariannhill, west of Durban last Thursday.

Four died on the scene and a fifth person died in hospital.

A massive police investigation was launched, and by Sunday three people were arrested in Nteke. That afternoon, a fourth person was arrested in KwaNdengezi.

It was the second attack on a family in KwaZulu-Natal in three days.

Last Tuesday night, eight people - two women and six children - were shot and killed in Amatimatolo in the Umzinyathi area and their home was set alight.

Police will continue to search for the man who managed to get away during Wednesday's operation.

The province's acting police commissioner Major-General Bhekinkosi Langa said: "This gives me hope and shows that the investigation team is not resting. We hope that those who have managed to evade arrest will be arrested soon."

