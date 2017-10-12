South Africa: Cape Town's Water Plans Murky As Crisis Deepens

analysis

Capetonians - at least those who can afford it - need to get used to stockpiling bottled water. This is part of the "new normal" announced by the City of Cape Town this week as it implements Phase One of its water crisis plans. But while there's now no doubt as to the severity of Cape Town's water problem, there is still considerable vagueness from the City as to how and when its plans are being applied. By REBECCA DAVIS.

Cape Town's "new normal" sees water shut off to pre-selected suburbs during certain hours, the City of Cape Town announced this week. The measure, comparable to electricity load shedding, accompanies a reduction in water pressure and is part of Phase One of the City's disaster plan.

What the City did not reveal is which suburbs will have the taps shut off, and when. A report on Radio 786 stated the fact plainly: "The suburbs are not known."

The question of why it would be necessary to keep this information from the general public is worth asking.

On Wednesday, Daily Maverick posed the question to the City: "Which suburbs have been selected to experience water outages?"

Councillor Xanthea Limberg, the City's...