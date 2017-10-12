South Africa: The ANC Has Withered in the Bonfire of Corruption Sweeping Our Land

analysis

The new enemy in South Africa is corruption. This is not the time to be silent. Have we lost our backbone? What is the spark that will light up your fire - that will make you stand up and be counted and be among the guardians of our interests?

"Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter."

- Martin Luther King Jr

There was a time in our history when courage was our defining character. I think back to my teenage years and remember a defiant, fearless Steve Biko standing up in front a bullying phalanx of apartheid stormtroopers. "We have nothing to lose but our chains. The main tool of the oppressor is the minds of the oppressed."

Have we lost our backbone today? Have we forgotten the sacrifice millions have paid with their lives for the freedom that we so carelessly toss into the cesspool of corrupt behaviour of a handful of oligarchic families that in every way represent the robber barons of yesteryear? The defence of freedom requires the vigilance - open eyes and open hearts.

All I know is that men and women of character and integrity will stand up...