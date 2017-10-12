11 October 2017

Angola: Minister Highlights Benefits of Sports

Luanda — Angolan minister of Youth and Sports Ana Paula Sacramento Neto Wednesday in Luanda highlighted the contribution of football to national unity and the people's well-being.

The minister was speaking at the presentation and official launch of "Palancas Negras2017" soccer Award, at Luanda's "Cidadela" Complex.

The official said that by moving crowds the sports symbolises peace and union of the peoples.

"We have come to witness a ceremony of the Angolan Football Federation which represents a lot, especially for the glories and all those who dedicate themselves to its development, she said.

She said that the sport contributes to the improvement of health.

Ana Paula Sacramento also recognised the FAF's commendable initiative in the creation of the Award, as well as the commitment of the various agents and supporters to the sport.

The ceremony also gathered president of Angolan Federation of Football (FAF) Artur Almeida e Silva, sports leaders and journalists.

The event of the first Edition takes place on December 16, at the Luanda's Convention Center of Belas.

The Award is meant to distinguish agents and institutions that stand out throughout the sporting seasons in the country.

