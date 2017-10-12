11 October 2017

Angola: Cunene Produces Over 29,000 Boxes of Handmade Soap

Ondjiva — At least 29,322 boxes of handmade soap, produced from soda, water and oil, were produced from 2016 until the present date, by the Association of Progress and Development of the Communities of Angola in Cunene (APDCA).

The information was released today to ANGOP, in Ondjiva, by the APDCA director in Cunene, Gina Martina Rocha.

She said that the handmade soap production project has the partnership of the Ministry of Environment and local government.

She underlined that of the 29,322 boxes of manufactured soap, of which 12,000 were large boxes that integrate ten bars and 17,322 small boxes with 16 bars.

The large boxes were sold for seven thousand kwanzas each and the small four thousand kwanzas, which allowed to collect in the period in question a total of one million and 580 kwanzas.

