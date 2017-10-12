Angola: President Pledges Measures to Stop Food Imports

Huambo — Angolan head of State João Lourenço reaffirmed Wednesday the Government's commitment to increase agricultural production to stop food imports.

The President was addressing an opening ceremony of 2017/2018 agricultural campaign, held in Cachiungo municipality, central Huambo province.

The Statesman called on the stakeholders in the agricultural sector to create strategies and policies to stimulate large-scale production for food security.

João Lourenço spoke of the need to work harder and better to ensure a higher income allowing a surplus for export, as the field is the backbone in terms of food for Angolans.

"We will do our best to stop import food, because the country has the capacity to produce food we need, as well as export and raise foreign exchange with the surplus," said the Statesman.

In his speech, João Lourenço warned that it is high time to sow and then harvest, roll up the sleeves to take advantage of what the land can give.

The President encouraged those who, despite difficulties, shortages of seeds, fertilizer and working tools, kept going with production of food.

According to him, the economic diversification being pursued must see the agricultural sector as the first sign.

The President recalled that in order to ensure success the Angolans should promote growth of what is crucial for diversification of agriculture and livestock.

He defended particularly the increase in the production of cereals such as corn, soybeans, beans, among others, to boost the livestock through food self-sufficiency for cattle.

Slamming those insisting that only a few provinces are potential in agriculture, the President said all the country's 18 provinces are designed for agriculture.