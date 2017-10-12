Angola: Music-Cultural Festival Takes Place Friday, Saturday in Cunene

Ondjiva — In order to transmit and preserve the cultural values of the region, the Municipal Administration of Cuanhama southern Cunene province, promotes the third music-cultural festival as from 13 to 14 October in Ondjiva.

This fact was released Wednesday to Angop, by the spokesman of the event, Nicolau Muesipewa.

The official said that the event will bring together various traditional dance groups, folk, music bands and exhibitors.

The event also aims to encourage the exchange of experience among artists, as well as encourage the inhabitants of the municipality to explore and diversify their cultural habits, instilling in the new generations the commitment to value local cultural identity.