11 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: State to Withdraw Land From Inoperative Owners

Huambo — The Angolan state may, in the short term, withdraw the concession of land to farmers who do not exploit them, said the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, on Wednesday in central Huambo province.

The Angolan President chaired over the opening ceremony of the 2017/18 agricultural campaign, held in the municipality of Cachiungo, and stated that, through this process, the State intends to start redistribution of land and allow this asset to be a driving factor of the diversification of economy.

The Head of State considered it essential that the land be worked out and the maximum income to be taken from it.

He disapproved of the attitude of farmers who have land grants and who leave them unexplored.

To him, the Government will continue to create conditions for farmers to carry out their work smoothly.

