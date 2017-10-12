South Africa: Joburg Mayor Mashaba Justifies 'Xenophobic' Policies

Both South Africa and the United States experienced mass shootings recently. Eleven young black men were shot and killed… Read more »

Johannesburg — JOHANNESBURG authorities must transform the inner city in order to enhance employment opportunities, Mayor Herman Mashaba, has said in defence of his contentious policies. The controversial Mashaba, elected in August 2016, on a Democratic Alliance ticket, was speaking ahead of the African Real Estate and Infrastructure Summit set for October 25-26 in the city. Mashaba will deliver the keynote address during the opening session of the event. "Growth in employment opportunities can only come about in the city if we transform the inner city, which has long been neglected; both the inhabitants and building infrastructure," Mashaba said. "To do this, we must also work within the private sector to fix our infrastructure, generate jobs and achieve higher levels of service delivery." Mashaba said the rejuvenation of the inner city was a key priority for his administration. Last week, the City's Council approved a plan for tackling the housing challenge within the city. "The plan seeks to create safe, clean and connected communities with access to economic opportunities," Mashaba assured. Popular as a businessman for founding the Back Like Me brand, the mayor has come under immense criticism since his ascension to political power, succeeding the soft-spoken Parks Tau of the rival African National Congress. Mashaba has earned the wrath of mostly foreign nationals accusing him of xenophobic tendencies.

