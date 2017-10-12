South Africa: Major Edtech Recruitment Drive in Cape Town

Cape Town — HOT on the heels of its R1,4 billion acquisition by United States-based 2U, Cape Town based online education company GetSmarter is embarking on a major recruitment drive. GetSmarter's recruitment drive is in line with the steep growth curve the company has been on since 2014. "We are looking for talented people who have a passion for education, can-do attitudes, and are team players that are eager to learn, can work smart, and are prepared to challenge the status quo," said Ryan Alcock, Talent Acquisition Specialist at GetSmarter. He said applicants also need to be prepared to undertake purpose-driven work each and every day, thrive under pressure and adapt easily to change. "We hire people who are passionate and eager to learn, and an understanding of how education can change lives is a bonus," said Alcock. GetSmarter provides short, competency based online courses to working professionals around the world in collaboration with leading universities. Chief of Talent, Thelmé Janse van Rensburg, said GetSmarter was at the forefront of rapid growth and pioneering a people-mediated and highly supportive e-learning module in collaboration with the world's leading universities. She said the company was looking to recruit talent in several departments including education, marketing and sales, customer services, systems and technology, operations and creative studios. "With our fast pace of growth, tight deadlines are often the biggest challenge. So, hiring additional people in some of our teams has become relatively urgent." The company currently has 329 staff members. It is currently advertising 33 positions. "As our head office is in Cape Town, the majority of positions will be based here but we are also recruiting for select positions in the UK and the USA, to manage university relationships," van Rensburg said. The global education technology (EdTech) industry is currently estimated to be worth $8 billion. It is projected to grow to $252 billion by 2020. According to the Online Learning Consortium, an estimated 5,8 million students are enrolled in online courses globally and the number is growing exponentially.