12 October 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Young Man Behind Bars for Elderly Man's Murder

A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder and house breaking with intent to steal and theft, after an elderly man's body was found in his house in Club 2000, Galeshewe. It is alleged that the suspect broke into the house and murdered the elderly man, and stole electric appliances including groceries.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday, 11 October 2017 after he was seen selling some of the electric appliances belonging to the deceased. We immediately recovered some of the electrical appliances which were stolen from the deceased's house after the arrest of the suspect.

He will appear before the Galeshewe Magistrate's Court on Friday, 13 October 2017.

The investigation continues.

