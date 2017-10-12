Sudan: Revocation of Economic Sanctions By the United States On the Sudan Statement By Foreign Secretary

Khartoum — In a press release issued by Japanese embassy in Sudan " . Japan welcomes the United States' decision to revoke economic sanctions with respect to the Republic of the Sudan, which will be effective on October 12, 2017.

The press release explained that " Japan pays tribute to both the Governments of the United States and the Sudan, which continued bilateral consultations, and hopes that the revocation will encourage the Government of the Sudan's constructive engagement towards peace and stability in the country, the region and the international community" .

" Japan also hopes that the revocation will give a positive impact on the Sudan's economic development and consequently the economic relations between Japan and the Sudan. And recognizing that peace and stability in the Sudan is important for the region, will continue to support the efforts of the Government of the Sudan to strengthen its ties with the international community and sustainable development in the Sudan" press release said.