12 October 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Rapist Teenager Gets 3-Stroke Sentence

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Blessing Rwizi

A cheeky 16-year-old Mutare boy yesterday escaped jail after being handed a three-stroke sentence for raping his eight-year-old cousin. The boy appeared before regional magistrate, Mrs Loice Mukunyadze, while Mr Fletcher Karombe prosecuted.

Mr Karombe told the court that on July 22 this year at around 1700hrs, the boy was at home together with his eight-year-old cousin."He approached his cousin, who was in one of the bedrooms and suddenly grabbed her, gagged her and dragged her onto a bed. After raping her, the boy warned his cousin not to disclose the matter to anyone. On July 20, the girl's mother noticed that her daughter was having difficulties in walking and she was complaining of stomach pains. Upon questioning, the girl disclosed the matter to her mother who reported the matter to the police," he said.

Zimbabwe

1 000kg of Gold Lost to Smuggling

Zimbabwe is losing an estimated 1 000kg of gold annually through side marketing and illicit flows. Reserve Bank of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.