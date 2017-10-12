The stock market bull run accelerated on Wednesday, with the main industrial index gaining 3,95 percent to 487,14 points while the mining index added 1,73 percent to 137,52 points.

Market capitalisation close at $13,7 million and a total market turnover amounted $7,04 million was recorded in the day.

Mobile operator, Econet added 18,69 percent to settle at 161,10 cents while Old Mutual gained 11.80 percent to settle at 1,398,18 cents.

Simbisa advanced 1,46 percent to settle at 70 cents while National Foods gained 2,7 percent to trade at 678,01 cents.

Seddco added 0,13 percent to trade at 288,63 cents.

Delta, Padenga, OK and BAT remained unchanged at their previous trading prices.

Regional cement maker PPC advanced 19,96 percent to settle at 279,50 cents.

Nampak limited and Star Africa gained 4,67 percent and 4,35 percent to settle at 12,56 cents and 2,40 cents respectively.

On the losers pack Axia eased 7,94 percent to settle at 29 cents while Innscor and Cafca eased 0,20 percent and 0,17 percent to settle at 178,65 cents and 28,80 cents respectively.

On the mining index, RioZim added 2,9 percent to settle at 104 cents while Bindura, Hwange and Falgold remained unchanged.

Foreigner buys amounted to $2,49 million compared to sales of $807,980.