After the Big Time Strategic Group Zimbabwe pulled off the plug on the sponsorship of the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe, the 2017 edition has found a new anonymous sponsor, the pageant organizers have revealed.

Addressing the media in the capital on Tuesday, Miss Tourism Zimbabwe spokesperson, Spencer Manyemba preparations for the 2017 edition are already in motion with their sponsor choosing to remain anonymous.

"We are pleased to announce that Miss Tourism 2017 preparations have just started and are in motion.

"Our focus and future plans are centered on our Girl Child programmes and increasing our reach of impact and girl children lives touched.

"Our goals are to empower and promote the girl child, brand Zimbabwe, promote tourism in Zimbabwe and in Africa.

"We want it to be noted that our anchor sponsor has chosen to remain anonymous," said Manyemba.

Meanwhile Minister of Tourism, Environment and Hospitality Industry, Edgar Mbwembwe said they intent to establish an indelible legacy in beauty pageants' in Zimbabwe and the world at large.

"The intention and our expectation are to establish an indelible legacy in beauty pageants' in Zimbabwe, the region and the world at large.

"To those who will be selected to contest on the 9th of December 2017 Miss Tourism Zimbabwe, be a star you want and shine your own light," said Mbwembwe.

He added that the government fully supports Miss Tourism and their expectation is that the event will continue to register great success notwithstanding the challenges of funding that are being experienced.

"I want to assure you that Government fully supports Miss Tourism and our expectation is that the event will continue to register great success notwithstanding the challenges of funding that you experience.

"We note that there is limited investment in beauty pageants in Zimbabwe and l therefore urge the private sector and corporates to tango with you to support the event financially and materially," he said.