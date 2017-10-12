11 October 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Handball - FAP Champions of Cameroon

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Elizabeth Mosima

The Armed Forces and Police men and women teams won the 2017 championship title at the finals of the Play Off tournament in Yaounde on Saturday October 8

FAP (men) and FAP (women) are the winners of the 2017 edition of the national handball championship title. This was the outcome of the 2017 national handball Play Off that took place in Yaounde on Saturday October 8, 2017. Organised by the Cameroon Handball Federation (FECAHAND), the competition brought together clubs from across the country. The competition which lasted for five days marked the end of the handball season in Cameroon for 2017. It was an opportunity for Yaounde inhabitants and its environs to watch young Cameroonians display rich talents in handball. In the men's competition, FAP Handball Club beat MINUH Handball Club of Yaounde 21-15 in an encounter that kept the stadium alive with spectators cheering the players. FAP dominated the first half of the game with powerful shooters like Bindzi Yannick, Fokou Assongana and Tignemb Njewel, among others. They had an easy ride over their opponents with swift and accurate passes as if to revenge the defeat against MINUH in the opening game of the tournament. MINUH put up a strong fight with strikers like Mangana Cedric, Marafa Garba and Bassoben Panphile, among others. Both teams separated at half time on 13-8 score margin. On resumption FAP continued with their domination over MINUH with more experienced techniques. Efforts by MINUH to reduce scores were futile. At the end of the encounter the scoreboard read 21-15 in favour of FAP. Earlier, FAP Handball (women) beat Dynamique of Bokito 29-24 to grab the championship title. The four teams will represent Cameroon in the African Clubs Competitions in the days ahead. Ebanga Baboga Cyrielle Paola of Dynamique de Bokito was awarded the trophy for the best scorer in the women's competition with 18 goals in four matches while Adjeng Tristan of Fondation Nziko Avenir received the trophy for the best scorer of the tournament in the men's competition with 24 goals in four matches. The Fair Play trophy went to YUC Handball Club of the University of Yaounde 1.

Cameroon

More U.S. Backing 'Forthcoming' for Buhari's Drives Against Corruption & Boko Haram – New Ambassador

The Nigerian embassy in Washington, DC - arguably one of the country's key diplomatic outposts - has an ambassador at… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.