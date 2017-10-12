Award winning gospel musician, Reverend Togarepi Chivaviro and his wife Juliet together with their fans on Tuesday handed over 5 000 exercise books to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education. The books are meant to benefit students from at least 10 remote schools from all provinces that do not have proper infrastructure and access to stationery. Speaking at the handover ceremony held in the capital at Harare Girls High, Chivariro said the annual charity work was motivated by his poor background.

"Every year we give out something to the underprivileged as a way of saying thank you to the community for supporting our music. This time we chose to assist the needy students across the country that do not have sufficient educational materials. I am inspired to help because I was one of the people who went to school without shoes, uniform and enough books because of poverty," he said.

Chivaviro also donated school fees for 21 students from three schools in Kwekwe, Zhombe and Gokwe. Primary and Secondary Education deputy minister Professor Paul Mavhima who was the guest of honour thanked Chivaviro and his team for contributing positively to the education sector.

"On behalf of the ministry we would like to thank you for the gesture. If we can have more people like him it means we are building our future generations," he said. The musician took some time to entertain guests with his captivating performance as he dished out his popular hits "Mhepo Inoperekedza" and "Ebenezer".